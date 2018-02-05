Angola: MPLA's Political Bureau Reiterates Education Challenges As Priorities

Luanda — The challenges of Education and Teaching are priorities for the social sector, with the need for a serious commitment to the training and valorization of human capital, considering that this is the way to improve the country, with regard to indicators of human and economic development.

The fact is reiterated by the Political Bureau of the MPLA in a statement on the 57th anniversary of the beginning of the Angolan Armed Struggle for National Liberation, to be marked on 4 February (Sunday), which ANGOP had access to on Saturday.

According to the document, as the President of the Republic of Angola pointed out, João Lourenço, Vice-President of the MPLA, in his inaugural address to the 2018 School Year, in the city of Moçâmedes, on the first day of February, "it is in the school where one acquires and internalizes the values of citizenship and learn to live in difference, to respect the opinion of others and to become aware of the need to work together for the common good.

It stresses that the integral development of the Angolan man and the improvement of citizens' living conditions will always be at the forefront of the objectives and struggle of the MPLA, which is why it will continue to promote the raising of the level of social progress in Angola, increasing the hope of life, and permanently improving the access of the population to basic services, which determine the degree of well-being and happiness for all families.

It believes that Angolans should be proud of the progress they have made so far in attaining their achievements and must continue to believe in their country, wherever they may be, for the aggrandizement of the Nation, harmonizing their individual interests in the appreciation of the beloved homeland.

In this moment, in which Angolans give eternal glory to the heroes of the Motherland, it emphasizes, the MPLA reaffirms its option for a sustainable development model in Angola, aiming at the creation of a just, equitable and culturally developed society, in which it is eradicated hunger and poverty, based on equal opportunities for all citizens.