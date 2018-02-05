2 February 2018

Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)

Africa: French President Macron and Rihanna Join Forces for Education

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Clara Lionel Foundation
Rihanna
By Nellie Peyton

Dakar — The pair urged world leaders and donors to scale up support for schooling

Emmanuel Macron and Rihanna may not usually move in the same circles, but the French president and pop star joined forces on Friday to champion education for the world's poorest countries.

The pair urged world leaders and donors to scale up support for schooling at a financing conference of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) in Senegal's capital Dakar.

"This is a fight that we are never going to stop fighting until every boy and every girl has access to education," said Rihanna, GPE's global ambassador, to wild applause.

The Barbadian singer also called out presidents on Twitter - where she has 86 million followers - to honour their commitments in the lead-up to the summit.

Merci @emmanuelmacron for stepping up to co-host @GPforEducation's Financing Conference in Dakar! Will France 🇫🇷 pledge €250M for @GPforEducation tomorrow? @claralionelfdn @glblctzn 🌍 - Rihanna (@rihanna) February 1, 2018

More on This

"Supporting education is not a choice we can make or not make, it is a necessity," said Macron, who co-hosted the event with Senegal's president Macky Sall.

GPE aims to raise $3.1 billion over the next two years to ensure access to classrooms for 870 million children in 65 developing countries.

About 264 million children worldwide are missing out on school, according to the partnership. But the share of global aid going to education has been shrinking for over a decade, said the ONE campaign, a global advocacy organisation.

"Dakar should be a turning point for access to quality education," said ONE's president Gayle Smith in a statement.

The presidents of seven African nations also attended the conference and emphasized the importance of improving education on a continent where the youth population is exploding.

"We have the youngest population on the planet, on the richest continent with the worst living conditions," Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo told the conference.

"That paradox can only be broken by education."

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith; Please credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More on This

Why This Macron, Rihanna Photo Has Excited the Internet

A photo of French President Emmanuel Macron and musician Rihanna has excited the internet. Read more »

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Copyright © 2018 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.