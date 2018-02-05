Angola: Minister of Former Combatants Highlights Nationalist Deeds

Caxito — The deeds of nationalists remain forever kept in the individual and collective memories of Angolans, said on Saturday in Caxito (Bengo), the minister of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade".

Speaking at the central event anticipated for the 57th anniversary of the beginning of the National Liberation Armed Struggle, celebrated under the motto "Eternal Glory to the Heroes of the Fatherland", the minister representing the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, highlighted the achievements of nationalists such as Cónego Manuel das Neves, Imperial Santana, Paiva Domingos da Silva, among others.

"We are not only here to comply with formality, to act according to the custom, but we are here in the name of all the people of Angola and to express our deep gratitude, our respect, consideration for that deed of simple men who dared to face the power and the brutality of colonial power, infecting other fellow citizens, and then beginning the armed struggle for national liberation, "he said.

According to João Ernesto dos Santos, history records the bravery of the heroes of February 4, emphasizing that some of them are no longer alive and others are still present as authentic human libraries, true examples of self-denial to the patriotic cause, models to bequeath to youth.

He stressed that the Angolan people have a heroic nature, a concept that fits perfectly with every Angolan who seeks to ensure that the country grows and develops in harmony with the desires of those who dedicated their lives to fight for all.