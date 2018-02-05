4 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bengo - Drug Rehabilitation Center Unveiled in Bengo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — The Bengo drug rehabilitation center, which has the capacity to house 60 inpatients, was inaugurated Saturday in the province by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Monteiro de Queiroz.

Budgeted at USS 20 million, the building includes areas of support services, education, health, dormitories, classrooms, kitchen, chapel and recreation areas.

On the occasion, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Monteiro de Queiroz said that drug rehabilitation centers constitute a public health intervention mechanism.

He stressed that the drug center is technically prepared to respond to the modern demands of treatment and recovery of drug addicts in the country.

He recalled that drug addiction is not an evil that must be tackled with repressive measures, but it is a social pathology that must be treated with specialized prevention and medical treatment.

Angola

Governor Acknowledges Importance of 1st Political-Military Region in Angola

The central act of February 4, in the province of Bengo, represents a milestone of extreme importance for the history of… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.