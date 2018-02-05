Angola: Bengo - Drug Rehabilitation Center Unveiled in Bengo

Caxito — The Bengo drug rehabilitation center, which has the capacity to house 60 inpatients, was inaugurated Saturday in the province by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Monteiro de Queiroz.

Budgeted at USS 20 million, the building includes areas of support services, education, health, dormitories, classrooms, kitchen, chapel and recreation areas.

On the occasion, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Monteiro de Queiroz said that drug rehabilitation centers constitute a public health intervention mechanism.

He stressed that the drug center is technically prepared to respond to the modern demands of treatment and recovery of drug addicts in the country.

He recalled that drug addiction is not an evil that must be tackled with repressive measures, but it is a social pathology that must be treated with specialized prevention and medical treatment.