Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Everyone's Home - Matemadanda

Zanu-pf secretary for war veterans and Politburo member Cde Victor Matemadanda yesterday urged Zimbabweans to desist from acts of violence as the country prepares for harmonised elections later this year. Cde Matemadanda said zanu-pf was everyone's home. He said this while addressing people at Glen View Complex where Dr Joice Mujuru, who leads the National People's Party (NPP), was reportedly assaulted last week.

"Our President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, is clear that we want a free and fair election, so some people come to provoke you so that you react angrily," he said. "They want to use that as a way of discrediting our President." The ruling party, said Cde Matemadanda, was against any form of violence and was prepared to work with anyone for the development of the country.

"You are all aware that the President went to visit Morgan Tsvangirai and promised him that Government will look into his welfare," he said. "That shows he wants everyone to live in peace and harmony. Why would you beat up Joice (Mujuru) whose party is on the rocks?" Cde Matemadanda said people should be treated fairly despite their political leanings.

"Zanu-PF is the home of everybody, so we just have to be tolerant," he said. "Let's all work together." In addition to encouraging people to report those who extort money using the name of Zanu-PF, Cde Matemadanda also said people should not be forced to produce their voter registration slips.

"Don't be fooled by people who come to extort money in the name of the party," he said. "Please report such cases to us because the party has its own projects and it funds itself.

"You should not give anyone your voter registration slip; we want all of you to register to vote for President Mnangagwa."

Cde Matemadanda's call comes after reports that Dr Mujuru's security details clashed with the people at the complex last week.