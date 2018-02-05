Tanzania: Saida Karoli to Grace Sauti Za Busara Festival

One of Africa's premier music festivals, Sauti za Busara, is gearing up for its 15th annual edition to be held from February 8 to 11, at its traditional venue, Stone Town, Zanzibar.

The festival celebrates the continent's diverse music genres and sounds.

According to the organisers, the globally acclaimed extravaganza will take place at the Old Fort and Forodhani Gardens, hosting 46 music performances bringing together more than 400 artistes on three different stages over four nights.

Festival-goers will be treated to one of the best line-ups made up of groups from the host country, Algeria, Burundi, DR Congo, Egypt, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

One of the exciting items is the international rebirth of Tanzania songstress Saida Karoli, who returned to the music scene last year after she took several years off the stage.

According to the organisers, keeping with the tradition of Sauti za Busara, all groups will be performing live, with the first performance taking place at Kisonge before the Carnival Parade sets off the proceedings for the next four days.

Festival director Yusuf Mahmoud, said: "Music is a universal language through which the world sees Africa as a vibrant, rich continent with its many cultures and expressions. We need to build bridges of peace and unity across the world; what better way to do this than through the universal language of music?"

Sauti za Busara offers half-price tickets for all African nationalities. Further discounts are available only for East African residents or Tanzanian citizens.

Sauti za Busara festival 2018 is co-sponsored by the Norwegian Embassy, Embassy of Switzerland to Tanzania and Zambia, Africalia, Mozeti, Zanlink, Zenj FM, Chuchu FM, Tifu TV, Ikala Zanzibar Stone Town Lodge, Emerson Zanzibar, Coastal Aviation, 2Tech Security, and the Embassy of Germany.

Other performers

Other groups that will be performing are Kasai Allstars (DR Congo), Zakes Bantwini (South Africa), Somi (Uganda/US), Msafiri Zawose (Tanzania), Ribab Fusion (Morocco), Kidum and the Boda Boda Band (Kenya), Mlimani Park Orchestra (Tanzania).

Also on the list are Grace Matata (Tanzania), Mohamed Ilyas and Nyota Zameremeta (Zanzibar), Makadem (Kenya), Diana Samkange 'MaNgwenya' (Zimbabwe), Fatma Zidan (Egypt/Denmark), and Inganzo Ngari (Rwanda).

Others are Segere Original (Tanzania), Simangavole (Reunion), Maia and the Big Sky (Kenya), Kiltir (Reunion), El Dey (Algeria), Simbin Project (Senegal/Switzerland), CAC Fusion (Tanzania), Mbanaye (Malawi), Ernest Ikwanga (Malawi) and Isack Abeneko (Tanzania).