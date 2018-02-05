4 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UK Ambassador Meets With Southwest President in Baidoa

The Ambassador of the United Kingdom [UK] in Somalia, David Concar has paid a visit to Baidoa, the interim administrative capital of Southwest state on Sunday.

During his visit to Baidoa, the Ambassador and his delegate held talks with Southwest State President, Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden, his ministers and the regional security chiefs.

Concar has reaffirmed UK's support to Southwest state in security and development fields, according to state officials.

The city's security has been extremely tightened during the Concar's visit.

