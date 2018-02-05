5 February 2018

African National Congress (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Statement On Planned Marches to Luthuli House

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The African National Congress has noted reports of number of marches planned to the ANC Headquarters, Luthuli House, Johanessburg today.

Whilst, the ANC has not received any formal notification of any marches to Luthuli House, we trust that any grouping intending to march today has the necessary permissions in line with the law and regulations. We further urge such grouping to ensure that necessary measures relating to the deployment of public order officials and emergency services have been complied with.

The ANC respects and will always uphold the right of all citizens to protest, in a disciplined and peaceful manner, on any matter. We trust those who protest today will do so in a manner that does not undermine the genuineness or otherwise of their cause.

Issued by the African National Congress

South Africa

Lindiwe Mazibuko Defends De Lille

Former Democratic Alliance parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has come to the defence of embattled Cape Town Mayor… Read more »

Read the original article on ANC.

Copyright © 2018 African National Congress. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.