South Africa: ANC Statement On Planned Marches to Luthuli House

press release

The African National Congress has noted reports of number of marches planned to the ANC Headquarters, Luthuli House, Johanessburg today.

Whilst, the ANC has not received any formal notification of any marches to Luthuli House, we trust that any grouping intending to march today has the necessary permissions in line with the law and regulations. We further urge such grouping to ensure that necessary measures relating to the deployment of public order officials and emergency services have been complied with.

The ANC respects and will always uphold the right of all citizens to protest, in a disciplined and peaceful manner, on any matter. We trust those who protest today will do so in a manner that does not undermine the genuineness or otherwise of their cause.

Issued by the African National Congress