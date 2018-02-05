4 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Civilian in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unknown assailants armed with pistols have shot and killed a civilian in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Saturday night, witnesses and relatives confirmed.

The shooting took place at Arafat area in Mogadishu's Yaqshid district after the gunmen tried to take a mobile phone from a young man, who was shot after refusing to the order.

Somali security forces sealed off the crime scene later and launched an investigation, but, no arrest has been reported. The killers escaped the area before the arrival of the Police.

Mogadishu has been hit by targeted killings and bombings in the past few years as the government forces were deployed to the all main streets for security measures.

Somalia

At Least 4 Killed in IED Explosion in Mogadishu

At least 4 people have died an IED exploded inside a house in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday evening. The… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.