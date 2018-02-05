Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Civilian in Mogadishu

Unknown assailants armed with pistols have shot and killed a civilian in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Saturday night, witnesses and relatives confirmed.

The shooting took place at Arafat area in Mogadishu's Yaqshid district after the gunmen tried to take a mobile phone from a young man, who was shot after refusing to the order.

Somali security forces sealed off the crime scene later and launched an investigation, but, no arrest has been reported. The killers escaped the area before the arrival of the Police.

Mogadishu has been hit by targeted killings and bombings in the past few years as the government forces were deployed to the all main streets for security measures.