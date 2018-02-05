4 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UAE Ambassador Meets New Mayor of Mogadishu

Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to Somalia, Thursday met with Abdul-Rahman Omar Othman, the new Mayor of Mogadishu.

The UAE ambassador expressed his best wishes of success to the Somali official in his new duties, noting the importance of developing bilateral relations to the higher good of both countries.

The Somali Mayor during the meeting which was held in the UAE embassy premises here, commended the deeply-rooted relations between the two countries and their peoples, hailing the developmental projects carried out by the UAE in different fields in Somalia.

The two sides mulled over the possibility of developing a twinship between Abu Dhabi and Mogadishu, with Al Hammadi expressing UAE's readiness to provide all forms of support to the brotherly people of Somalia.

