South Africa: The Quest for Truth and Trust Amid Rumours and Research Notes About Steinhoff, Capitec Et Al

opinion

We have become too sceptical of those in positions of authority (whether in business or otherwise) to trust that anyone would act other than for their narrow self-interest. By NICKY NEWTON-KING.

Recent market and commentator reaction to certain rumours and research notes is surprising. What it says about the state of trust in our society is very worrying.

Rumours are a regular feature of life. Research notes are produced every week - and not all of them are complimentary about management, and yet most don't result in market volatility. In South Africa as elsewhere in the world, it is completely possible that rational observers may take a different view on the merits of an issue, especially when the issue is complex. Managements routinely address negative commentary and this often directs managements' attention to issues in the business which either need to be better explained or dealt with more robustly. Embraced constructively, this type of commentary is a rallying call. So investors need to test the veracity of statements before assuming they are correct.

Entities short-stock (sell them in advance of buying the stock in the expectation that the price will drop) every day, on the JSE, as they do on...