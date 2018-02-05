5 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Jacob Zuma's Exit On the Table At Mahlamba Ndlopfu - a Matter of When, Not If

opinion By Carien Du Plessis

The ANC top party officials spent two hours in a meeting with President Jacob Zuma at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu residence in Pretoria on Sunday night. The official line beforehand was that this was to advance the interests of "our people" and the country. After the meeting adjourned, it was reported that the NWC had been summoned to a meeting at Luthuli House on Monday.

Even as the ANC's conference kicked off at the Nasrec Expo Centre in December, the big question was: who will be the one delivering the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 10 February? The answer from delegates, whether they were planning to vote for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa or not, was: "We don't know, but it's likely to be President Jacob Zuma."

Nobody was certain of how long he was likely to last after the pomp and ceremony of the opening of Parliament. His backers said he was willing to step down regardless of whether his apparent first choice, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, became president or not.

It's been a long road. There've been a number of attempts to oust him in the past couple of years, with the secret vote of...

