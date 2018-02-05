5 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ramaphosa Will Need to Tackle the State Security Agency

opinion By Nel Marais

Cyril Ramaphosa will inherit a number of headaches from Jacob Zuma, including extensive corruption affecting the state; an economy that is under-performing by almost every available measure; and political as well as policy divisions within the ruling party. His to-do-list will have to include the country's intelligence service, the State Security Agency (SSA).

Not only has the SSA become highly politicised during Zuma's reign, but it has also declined in performance and, by implication, in usefulness. Should the Ramaphosa Presidency still feel the need for such a capacity, it will have to cleanse the organisation and initiate a systematic refocusing exercise.

With Cyril Ramaphosa likely to become South Africa's president within the next few months - maybe weeks - he will inherit the State Security Agency (SSA) and everything that goes with it. As we all know, Jacob Zuma spent most of his time in exile in ANC intelligence structures - the Department of Intelligence and Security (DIS). Within ANC circles it was known as iMbokodo (the grindstone) and Zuma was head of counter-intelligence, where he was known for his ruthless pursuit of perceived enemies and spies within the ANC.

