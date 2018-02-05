5 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Western Cape 2030 - It's Time to Re-Imagine the Future

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Yonela Diko

As leaders in the opposition benches, given the leadership vacuum, it is on us, as the alternative government, to re-imagine the future.

If you had asked the leaders of the Western Cape in 1994 what the province of 2020 would look like, they would not have imagined that the population would have doubled, and that nature would not have favoured us, giving us multiple droughts over the period and putting strain on everything from living spaces to water and transport, schools and clinics, resulting in a much more polarised province.

It is possible that because the political pendulum of this province has been swinging for a different political party in almost every election, the contest for state power has been the only preoccupation of leaders with less time to re-imagine the future and plan for it.

First it was the National Party (NP) in 1994, too shocked to have won the elections to plan ahead. Five years later, still preoccupied with political survival, the National Party rebranded itself as the New National Party (NNP), and scrambled enough partners to form a fragile coalition which inevitably guaranteed that by 2004, they were a forgotten party.

The ANC took over in 2004,...

South Africa

Lindiwe Mazibuko Defends De Lille

Former Democratic Alliance parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has come to the defence of embattled Cape Town Mayor… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.