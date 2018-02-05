South Africa: Western Cape 2030 - It's Time to Re-Imagine the Future

opinion

As leaders in the opposition benches, given the leadership vacuum, it is on us, as the alternative government, to re-imagine the future.

If you had asked the leaders of the Western Cape in 1994 what the province of 2020 would look like, they would not have imagined that the population would have doubled, and that nature would not have favoured us, giving us multiple droughts over the period and putting strain on everything from living spaces to water and transport, schools and clinics, resulting in a much more polarised province.

It is possible that because the political pendulum of this province has been swinging for a different political party in almost every election, the contest for state power has been the only preoccupation of leaders with less time to re-imagine the future and plan for it.

First it was the National Party (NP) in 1994, too shocked to have won the elections to plan ahead. Five years later, still preoccupied with political survival, the National Party rebranded itself as the New National Party (NNP), and scrambled enough partners to form a fragile coalition which inevitably guaranteed that by 2004, they were a forgotten party.

The ANC took over in 2004,...