Sudan: Fire Destroys Nearly 70 Homes in South Darfur Camp

Otash Camp — Major fires that broke out in Otash camp for the displaced near Nyala, capital of South Darfur, last week, completely destroyed 67 homes and 47 stalls.

A camp sheikh reported to Radio Dabanga that the first fire broke out at the camp's market at about 9 pm on Wednesday. "47 market stalls and sun shades were destroyed. Owners of cafes and small restaurants, butchers, and leather workers were the hardest hit."

On Thursday evening, another large fire developed in the camp.

"In addition to the 67 homes that burned down, we had to dismantle 54 other homes to stop the fire from spreading further," the community leader said. "If we had not reacted quickly, the flames would have destroyed the entire camp."