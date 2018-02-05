Zimbabwe: Govt Mourns Career Diplomat

Government yesterday sent a condolence message to the family of Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Angola Mr Ngoni Francis Sengwe, who died in the country on Saturday. He was 69. In a statement last night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said Mr Sengwe's death was a loss not only to his family, friends and relatives, but also to the ministry, where his devotion to duty and leadership left an indelible mark.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Lieutenant-General (Retired) Dr Sibusiso. B. Moyo, the Secretary, Ambassador Joey M. Bimha, and the entire staff learnt with profound grief and sadness of the passing on of Ambassador Ngoni Francis Sengwe on 3 February 2018 and wish to express deep and heartfelt condolences to Mrs Sengwe and children, as well as to the entire Sengwe family at this very sad and untimely loss."

Ambassador Sengwe was born on August 14, 1949 in Chikomba. He attended Chikore High School before proceeding to Columbia University in South Carolina, USA, where he attained a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Master of Arts in International Relations and Communications.

Ambassador Sengwe joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a Senior Administrative Officer in 1981. "A hard working leader, known for his dedication to duty, diligence as well as loyalty to the Government of Zimbabwe, he served the Ministry well both at Head Office and abroad," the ministry said.

He served as Deputy Ambassador at the Zimbabwe Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 1992 to 1997. He was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Ghana, where he served with distinction, from 1997 to 2002.

On his return to Head Office, he headed the Division for Africa, Asia and the Pacific from 2002 to 2006, and then the Europe and the Americas Division from 2006 to 2010. He also served as Ambassador and Deputy Representative at the Zimbabwe Mission to the United Nations in Geneva from 2011 to 2012. He was then appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Angola in 2012.

Ambassador Sengwe passed on while serving in this capacity. "During his illustrious career as Principal Representative of the Head of State, Ambassador Sengwe vigorously defended the interests of the nation and was instrumental in the promotion of relations between Zimbabwe and the various countries where he was assigned," the statement read.

"His demise is not only a loss to his family, friends and relatives, but also to the ministry, where his devotion to duty and leadership left an indelible mark. The ministry's entire staff will sorely miss him. As the family mourns its dearly departed, we pray that the Almighty gives them much-needed strength and courage during this very sad period in their lives."

Ambassador Sengwe is survived by his wife and three children. Mourners are gathered at House No 37, Fairway Road, Northwood, Mt Pleasant, Harare.