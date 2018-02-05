4 February 2018

Sudan: South Kordofan Court Acquits 50+ Students of Vandalism

Delling — A South Kordofan court dismissed charges of vandalism against 52 students of the University of Delling on Tuesday.

"The Court of Delling dismissed the charges of vandalism for 52 of the students," a fellow student told Radio Dabanga on Friday.

"The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) are still holding 16 students," he added.

More than 100 students were detained by the NISS, Military Intelligence, the police on January 12, as they staged a protest at the campus and set fire to university buildings, in protest against the killing of two of their colleagues by an army soldier the day before.

The soldier entered the campus with a gun hidden underneath his clothes and began to shoot at the students. Two were hit and died instantly. The shooter died after he turned the gun on himself.

The University's administration suspended the lectures for an indefinite period of time. Students residing in the university's boarding house were expelled. This station also received reports of students being tortured in detention.

According to the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) about 117 students were allegedly detained. In a report on January 18, the Centre said it was able to confirm the names of 49 students held by the NISS, Military Intelligence, and the police.

The New York-based ACJPS in particular expressed its concerns for the safety of the five students being held in Military Intelligence custody.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

