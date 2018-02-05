Nigeria: Winter Olympics - What Nigeria Can Benefit From Participating

The interest in the Winter Olympics among Nigerians is increasing by the day. This has been fuelled greatly by the successes recorded by the qualification of the country's Bobsled and Skeleton team for the 2018 Games.

It was thus not surprising that the maiden edition of CampsBay Sports Business Forum held in Lagos had the Winter Olympics in focus; especially the opportunities that can be tapped from Nigeria's historic qualification.

Speaking as panellists at the forum were Chichi Nwoko, the General Manager of Kwese Free Sports and Koye Sowemimo, Head of Sports at Lagos-based Temple Management Company (TMC).

In a very engaging and interactive session, Nwoko spoke on Kwese's decision and plans to broadcast the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and plans on giving other 'lesser' sports a chance to be aired.

She noted that football has taken the shine off other sports; and that broadcast stations including journalists have not done enough to make other sports enjoy enough mileage that would aid their growth and wider acceptance.

"Everywhere, it's just football whereas there are so many other sports Nigerians can connect with easily" she noted

On his part, Sowemimo narrated how his company, TMC, found Adigun's fundraising activity to buy a sled via social media a compelling story and decided to help her facilitate her dreams of making it to the Winter Olympics alongside her teammates.

"Athletes must get themselves seen by any means and social media enables that to happen. Seun Adigun used social media to disrupt the industry and that is why we have a bobsled team," he said.

He also premiered a video documentary of the Nigerian bobsled team made by one of their sponsors.

The panellists also answered questions about other aspects of their sports business.

Attendees cut across sports media, sports marketing, sports PR, sport digital publishing, federations and leisure sports.

They also used the opportunity to network in order to grow their businesses and opportunities.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on the success recorded in the maiden edition of the Sports Business Forum, Lolade Adewuyi, chief strategist at CampsBay Media said, "The sports industry is growing around the world through opportunities offered by different fora.

"We believe it's the best time to start something at home to encourage professionals to regularly meet and share their knowledge of trends and developments in the sports business community.

