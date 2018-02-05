Nigeria: Karate Boss Accuses Govt, States of Neglecting Sport

Jos — The chief examiner, founder and principal instructor of Gyaku Ryu Karate Association, Jos, Idris Hussain has accused states and federal governments of hampering the development of the sport through official neglect.

Hussain, who regretted that there was no institutional encouragement for other sports from government, said instead of patronising them, governments preferred channeling all the resources into football. He also described as erroneous the official belief that Karate is violent.

Speaking at the annual award presentation of the game held at the Kwali Ladi bowl of the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos yesterday, the principal instructor advised governments at all levels to embrace the sport, adding the martial art helps to defend the society.

"We preach peace. Our boys have been warned not to test what they are taught here on people in the society. But if hoodlums from nowhere come with intent of unleashing violence on people, they will use that training to neutralise the enemy," he said.He disclosed that karate won gold medals in the past for Plateau State at international competitions, adding that with adequate support it would place the country among the best in the comity of nations.

Also in his remarks, Senior Programme Manager of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Search For Common Ground, Alhaji Sani Suleiman, commended the youths for taking to martial arts training, describing them as the hope of the future.Suleiman agreed with the principal instructor that Karate, in its philosophy, is not for violence. "This is not a bunch of violent youths. They represent peace. This game is practiced not only in Jos, but also everywhere in Nigeria. The game comprises all major tribes in Plateau," he said.He implored government to provide the needed infrastructure and support for the game, urging the women to continue to support the children.

According to him, the United Nations even recognizes the Nigerian youth as not agents of violence but as agents of peace. "You are the future leaders of this country. This training that you have acquired is neutral.

There is no tribal or religious affiliation attached to it. No Hausa, no Ibo, and no Yoruba or other ethnic nationality. I am highly impressed by this training."

Also speaking at the event, a patron of the Club, Alhaji Tijjanni said Karate makes the youth physically and socially healthy and sound, adding, "but don't take them for granted. They are not for politicians. They are apolitical. If politicians invite you to go and cause mayhem, say no to violence, that you are not trained for that. These youths are not violent and we don't train them to be violent."The National Administrative Secretary/Technical Director of the Club, Mrs. Dorcas Yusuf, a former international, urged Nigerians to support Karate.