Sudan: AAAID Organizes Forum for Companies in Which it Contributes

Khartoum — The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) is due to organize a forum ion next March 7 in the Dubai World Trade Center through the Agra Middle East Forum and Exhibition, which is to be held during 6 and 8 of the next March under the auspices of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zwaidi. The conference will be attended by more than 269 companies from 44 countries and 4,526 participants from 92 countries around the world.

The Chairman of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development Mohammed Bin Obaid Al-Mazrooei said that the participation of the Authority in the Agra Middle East Forum and Exhibition came as an exclusive strategic partner for the effectiveness where the AAAID and Agra Middle East signed an agreement to host the meeting of the Authority's companies.

He added that there was a responsibility falls on the Arab countries to reduce the growing gap in food and enhance food security, which is one of the reasons why the AAAID is interested in the participation of strategic partners in the Agra Middle East exhibition, where the Authority is always keen to build partnerships and strengthen relations with Arab and international institutions to find Mutual benefits.

Al-Mazrooei added that AAAID was keen to host the meeting of the companies in which it contributes in AGRA Middle East Fair 2018 as it provides a platform for the organizations and companies to provide the latest utilized technologies and shed lights on the most important innovations in crop cultivation, animal husbandry, aquaculture and animal health as well as the discussion of challenges facing the industry and ways to address them.

The companies that AAAID contributes to which in the Republic of Sudan, which works in the agricultural sector are the Kenana Sugar Company, the Arab Sudanese Company for Blue Nile Agriculture, the Arab Sudanese Vegetable Oil Company, the Arab Agricultural Production and Processing Company, the Arab-Sudanese Seed Company, the Arab Production Company, Arab Poultry Production and Processing Company, the Distinguished Vegetable and Agricultural Crops Company Ltd., Al-Muzdana for Tillage Farming, the White Nile Sugar Company, the Arab Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. and Al-Baqair Red Meat Company.