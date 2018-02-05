4 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Joint Statement On Ceasefire , Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations Issued in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The delegations of the government and Sudan People's Liberation Movement (North Sector) and the Joint Mediator have signed agreements on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities at the two areas and completion of the negotiations between them.

In a statement they signed Sunday in Addis Ababa, the two parties affirmed their commitment to reach a durable peace and their endeavor to find the means conducive to solving issues.

The two parties expressed their deep appreciation of the successive efforts exerted by the African Union's High-Level Mechanism, which has suspended the negotiations and will summon the two parties to meet in a time to be fixed later.

The two parties also appreciated the role of the partners who remained supporting the negotiation and the peace process.

The statement signed by the Government and Sudan People's Liberation Movement (North Sector) and the Joint Mediator has included the commitment of the two parties to achieve permanent peace, maintain good will and to preserve ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.

