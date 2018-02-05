Sudan and Juba Joint Security and Political Committee Meets

Addis Ababa — The Meetings of Sudan and South Sudan Security and Political Committee started, Sunday, in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

The Sudanese side chaired by the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, General, Engineer, Emad Edeen Adawi while the South Sudan side chaired by the Minister of Defense, General, Kual Mayang.

The two-days meeting is expected to discuss issues pertinent to the military and security agreements signed by Sudan and South Sudan, the current developments in the region and means for realization security and stability in the area.