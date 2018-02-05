Sudan: FVP Affirms State Concern Over Persons With Disability

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has affirmed the state's concern over the disabled as religious and moral duty.

The FVP who chaired, Sunday, at the Council of Ministers, the First Meeting of the National Council for the Disabled has appreciated the strong will of the disabled and their social, economic and political contributions.

Minister of Social Security said in press statement that the meeting has affirmed the necessity for implementation of the Act of People with Disability for 2017.