Sudan: Defense Minister Affirms Coordination Among Security Bodies

Khartoum — Defense Minister, General, Awad Mohammed Ahmed Ibn Auf has affirmed the necessity for coordination among all the security bodies through establishment of joint operation body for information to make a success the Fire arms Collection Campaign and to control borders.
This came when the minister met, Sunday, at his office, the Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Adam Gamaa who affirmed the stability of the security situations in the state following the recent security measure taken in the state including closing of borders, fighting of smuggling of goods and the Fire Arms Collection Campaign.