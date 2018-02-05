Sudan: Defense Minister Affirms Coordination Among Security Bodies

Aalya Mohamed of the Nahr al-Neel State, was about forty years old in the year 2005 when she underwent a leg amputation… Read more »

This came when the minister met, Sunday, at his office, the Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Adam Gamaa who affirmed the stability of the security situations in the state following the recent security measure taken in the state including closing of borders, fighting of smuggling of goods and the Fire Arms Collection Campaign.

Khartoum — Defense Minister, General, Awad Mohammed Ahmed Ibn Auf has affirmed the necessity for coordination among all the security bodies through establishment of joint operation body for information to make a success the Fire arms Collection Campaign and to control borders.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.