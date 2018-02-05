4 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Vows to Deter Every Corrupt and Conspirator

Khartoum, Fb. 4 (SUNA) - The President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has pledged to deter every corrupt and conspirator and build a strong army to defend the borders of the country and confront all enemies.

The President of the Republic, addressing, Sunday, the annual conference on the performance of the Popular Defense Forces has described he current stage as the battle of increase of production and confronting the electronic psychological war, which seeks to defeat the people psychologically.

The president has, also lauded the martyrs, including martyr, Zubair Muhammad Saleh and Ibrahim Shams al-Din and their comrades.

"My confidence in my brothers is great and I am not busy by 2020 elections, because we have principles and I am the first to support the one, who will be elected by the people," the president said.

The President of the Republic has commended the achievements and the role of the popular defense in the victories that have been achieved.

