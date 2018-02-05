5 February 2018

Nigeria: Ugwuanyi Approves Consolidated Salary for Enugu Health Workers

By Lawrence Njoku

Enugu — Enugu State government has approved the consolidated health workers salary scale.The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Fintan Echochin, disclosed this after a meeting of the state executive council.He said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi approved the package as his administration's commitment to the workers welfare.

He said it is another giant stride by thestate government to boost the workers morale for efficient service delivery.The approval followed the demand by members of Allied Union of Health Workers in the state.He said with the approval, the health workers would now enjoy an increase in their take-home pay.

The salary scale is a practical step by state government to encourage the workers and create desirable industrial harmony in the health sector.Also during the briefing, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr.Ogbuagu Anikwe, informed that the governor approved the release of N19.2 million as relief to widows of 19 soldiers of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

The heath commissioner said: "It is good news for the state and the health workers. It would surely pacify their desires and we hope it would translate to more enthusiasm and productivity in their work places."

