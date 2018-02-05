Nigeria/Morocco: Morocco Thrash Nigeria 4-0 to Win CHAN Title

Photo: CAF

Morocco celebrate in the CHAN 2018 final.

Morocco emerged champions of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) no thanks to a 4-0 thumping of Nigeria's Super Eagles Team B in a one sided final at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, yesterday.

The Atlas Lions started the game sharper than they did in the semifinals win against North-African rivals, Libya on Wednesday.

Zakaria Hadraf gave the host a first half lead in the 45 minute, before Walid El Karti,

Zakaria Hadraf and Ayoub Kaabi scored in 61st 64th and 73rd minutes respectively, after Coach Salisu Yusuf were reduce to 10-men for second yellow card warded against Peter Eneji, three minutes into second half of the encounter.

Nigerian team has not been at their eye-catching best throughout the tournament despite making it through to the final.

They weren't convincing enough during the group phase, drawing their opener against Rwanda and struggling to get past Libya, before coming from behind to defeat Equatorial Guinea.

Coach Salisu Yusuf's men were on the cusp of elimination in the quarter-finals at the hands of Angolan side before Lobi Stars forward, Anthony Okpotu equalised at the death and Akwa United's Okechukwu sealed the deal in extra-time.

The Super Eagles may had a never-die attitude which took them to the final, but ran out of luck against superior Moroccan side at the Stade Mohammed V, yesterday.