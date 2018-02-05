5 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Plans Nationwide Screening for Cancers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luminous Jannamike, With Agency Report

Abuja — THE Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, yesterday, said the Federal Government had concluded plans to roll out nationwide screening for most common types of cancers.

The minister in a statement by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations of the ministry, also said individuals had roles to play to check cancer.

Adewole spoke at a ceremony to mark the 2018 World Cancer Day, with the theme "We can, I can."

According to the minister, the screening will be on the most common types of cancers, such as breast and cervical cancer in women and prostate cancer among men.

He stated that this year's theme was geared towards exploring individual and collective drive in reducing the global burden of cancer.

Adewole said individuals could play their role in fighting cancer through healthy lifestyle choices by engaging in weekly physical activities for at least two and half hours for adult, and an hour for children.

He said other lifestyle modifications included avoiding tobacco smoking and eating a healthy diet, limiting alcohol intake and staying safe under the sun.

Adewole also emphasised that high index of suspicion for early symptoms and signs of cancer were important, because finding cancer early makes it easier to treat and cure.

The minister appealed to communities to dispel myths and misconceptions that led to stigma and discrimination against people living with the disease.

Adewole said the commissioning of a new radiotherapy machine at National Hospital Abuja, recently, would provide easy access to radiation treatment for Nigerians.

Nigeria

2019 - I Am Ready to Replace Buhari If... - Ex-Governor

A senator representing Plateau North senatorial district at the National Assembly, Jonah Jang, has said he is ready to… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.