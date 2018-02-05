Kenya: Besigye Endorses Odinga as 'People's President'

Photo: Daily Monitor

Former Ugandan presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye.

Uganda's opposition leader Kiiza Besigye appears to have endorsed Nasa leader Raila Odinga as the "People's President", even as his wife officially relocated to Nairobi.

Odinga was sworn in as People's President in an event witnessed by a mammoth crowd at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Odinga maintains his actions were in defiance to 'electoral injustices' Kenya has suffered over the years.

Besigye, 61, took to his Twitter handle to share his views on the matter.

"No one can doubt that these people have their president, the People's President," he said.

Incidentally, Besigye also insists he is Uganda's President. He has been battling treason charges effected after a video of him swearing himself in as 'President' went viral in 2016.

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni however remains the country's democratically elected and internationally recognized President.

At the same time Besigye could soon be making frequent trips to the Kenyan capital after his wife Winnie Byanyima relocated from the United Kingdom to Nairobi.

The 59-year-old Byanyima is an aeronautical engineer and an executive director of Oxfam International, a firm that recently shifted its African operations from Europe to Nairobi.