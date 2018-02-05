Sudan: Gulf Bank Exerts Efforts to Raise Banking Exchange Volume Between Sudan and UAE

Khartoum — In a move to increase the volume of banking exchange between the two countries after obtaining the approval of the Central Bank of Sudan, the Gulf Bank-Sudan has embarked on establishment of a branch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The next stage will witness the completion of the Gulf Bank the UAE requirements for the opening of the bank's branch there," Shaza Abdul-Al, the Public Relations Manager at the Gulf Bank-Sudan, told SUNA.

Shaza pointed out that the Gulf Bank was the product of a UAE-Sudanese partnership that represents an extension of the economic exchange between the two countries, which started decades ago, explaining that the timing of this step serves the banking sector in the country, which drives towards a new economic era in the light of the lifting of US sanctions and the great openness to other states.