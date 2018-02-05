Zimbabwe: Homeless Man Rapes Teen in Graveyard, Gives Her 50 Cents

A TEENAGER from Epworth was left traumatised after she was raped by homeless men who reside along Mukuvisi River in Harare.

One of the suspects, Tatenda Jairos Zinatsa, 23, has been nabbed and was taken to court on Friday facing several rape counts.

He, however, denied the charges arguing that he was only caught at the scene where the crime was committed adding the culprits were walking scot free.

Magistrate, Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa, ordered him to reserve his arguments for the trial court and further advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

The incident occurred on January 28 this year when the 19 year old victim whose identity is being protected was walking from Mbare to the capital's Central Business District with her boyfriend.

It was around 11pm and near Mupedzanhamo market when the couple was approached by Zinatsa and his accomplice.

The accused went on to grab the teenager while his friend grabbed her boyfriend. They attackers dragged their victims in different directions.

Court heard the girl was dragged to Mbare Graveyard where Zinatsa raped her once behind a tombstone without using protection.

He allegedly dragged the girl to Mukuvisi River and took her to a make shift home built from tree branches.

It is alleged there were other people there and he told the teenager that that was his house before he took her inside.

Zinatsa went on to rape the girl three times that night without using protection before he released her the following morning after giving her 50 cents.

The girl used the money to buy food before she filed a police report.

Linda Gadzikwa told court the victim is still traumatised and a medical affidavit will be produced in court.