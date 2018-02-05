Nigeria: Fiba Team Arrives for NBBF Crisis Resolution

After almost one year of deadlock in the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, a resolution is finally in sight as the FIBA team assigned to ensure a final truce between incumbent board headed by Tijanni Umar and the new board headed by Musa Kida are expected to swing into action following their arrival in Nigeria yesterday.

The three-man panel appointed by the basketball's world governing body are on a four -day fact-finding mission on the lingering leadership dispute between two factions of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF.

The team is said to be led by, FIBA Executive Director, Africa, Dr Alphonse Bile and team also has the Special Advisor to FIBA Secretary General Mr Lubomir Kotleba,and the FIBA Competitions Commission member Mr Fode Amara Conde.

They will discuss with the disputing parties as well as major basketball stakeholders to find a solution to the crisis.

According to reports, the FIBA team is likely to start off it's assignment with a meeting with top Sports Ministry officials who organised the disputed Abuja NBBF election at the beginning of the week before meeting with the factional leaders from the two NBBF elections in Kano on June 12 and in Abuja on June 13,2017 respectively. Abuja and Lagos are touted to host the meetings.

The team will meet first with the Tijjani Umar group on Tuesday February 6 in Abuja and later on Wednesday meet with the Musa Kida group. The final day meeting will be with the leadership of the NOC.