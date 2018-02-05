4 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Battered Kenya Play Hosts Zimbabwe 'A'

By Richard Mwangi

Touring Kenya will play their last 50 over game against Zimbabwe "A" at Mutare on Sunday.

Team coach Thomas Odoyo , talking on telephone from Mutate yesterday, said that his charges are playing more experienced boys most of whom have represented their senior team internationally.

Kenya are trailing Zimbabwe "A" 3-0. He said: "Although we have not won any game so far, it is to our benefit playing against a stronger side than what we expect to face in Namibia in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two that runs from February 8 to 15."

He added: "Our batting is still wanting as batsmen are not staying at the crease long enough to put on defendable totals. But our bowling has been improving on every game."

Odoyo said that after Sunday's one day game, they will play a Twenty20 match against their hosts tomorrow. Kenya will leave for Windhoek, on Tuesday morning.

In Namibia, Kenya, Canada, Oman, Nepal, UAE and the hosts will fight it out for the two slots reserved for the group in the World Cup qualifier set for Zimbabwe from March 4-25.

