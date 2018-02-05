Nigeria: Zenith/Delta Principal's Cup - Organisers Release Quarterfinals Fixtures

The quarterfinal pairings of the last eight teams in the Delta State Principals' Cup for all secondary schools have been released with slight changes in dates.

Zenith Bank are the sponsors of the competition which is in its second edition after its revival by the bank and the Delta State Government.

According to the fixtures earlier released, February 13 to 16 was originally set aside for the quarterfinals but now it has been rescheduled to take place between February 20 and 23.

The venue for all the quarterfinal games have also be decided as Marvel Secondary School will clash with Iwere College, Koko on February 20 at the Sapele Stadium.

On February 21, Obule Integrated schools and St. Paul's College Ozoro will compete for honours at the Ughelli Stadium while on February 22, Comprehensive Secondary school and Boys Secondary school will lock horns at Agbor Stadium.

The final quarterfinal match will be decided on February 23 between Otokutu Secondary school and Ogume Grammar School at the Oleh Stadium.

The semifinals will now take place on February 26 and 27 at venues yet to be determined while the Third Place match is billed for February 28.

The new date for the final is now March 2 at the Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium Ozoro.

The head of the organizing team, Tony Pemu, said the changes were made due to logistics issues while the final date was changed to enable the Governor of the State, Ifeanyi Okowa, to be present at the ceremony.

"We are also going to determine the venue of the semis after the winners of the quarters have emerged so as not to give undue home advantage to the qualifiers. The matches will take places at neutral venues.

Mastercare International School are the defending champions of the developmental youth football fiesta.