South Africa: Rohde Trial - Court Hears Jason Rohde Has Been 'Hospitalised'

Murder-accused Jason Rohde failed to appear at the Western Cape High Court on Monday because he had been hospitalised, his lawyers said.

However, the reasons for his hospitalisation have not been revealed.

In applying to have the case postponed, Rohde's lawyer advocate Pete Mihalik asked for the reasons for his admission to be kept confidential

"We request that the reasons for hospitalisation be kept confidential and that the court uses its discretion," said Mihalik.

The State opposed the application.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe dismissed the application, saying that the reasons provided - which included two medical notes submitted by Mihalik, were insufficient.

Instead, Salie-Hlophe let the case stand down until 12:30 to give Rohde time to make an appearance.

If he fails to appear, a warrant for his arrest will be issued.

Rohde, a property magnate, is on trial for the murder of his wife, Susan.

She was found dead in a bathroom at Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch on July 24, 2016, where she had accompanied her husband to the annual Sotheby's conference. Rohde was the CEO of Geffen International Realty Franchises.

At first, it was thought she had committed suicide, but Rohde has since been charged with murder and accused of tampering with the murder scene. He has pleaded not guilty.

