Nigeria: I Don't Know Why I Enjoy Making Love to My Daughter - Suspect

Lagos — A middle aged man, Kenneth Abuya, who was arrested for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 10-year-old daughter has said he did not know why he enjoyed the act.

The accused, who was arrested by policemen at the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja, was said to have been having canal knowledge of his daughter for several years before he allegedly impregnated her in 2017.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the police that he loved his daughter so much and was never irritated when he was having sex with her.

He was said to have initially denied the allegation before the victim was brought before him.

Police sources said the victim was taken to hospital for general tests, and it was discovered that she was pregnant.

"The bubble burst when the victim told the police that her father, who she accused having sexual intercourse with her severally, was the owner of the pregnancy," the source said.

The suspect was thereafter charged before an Ikeja magistrate's court for defilement and impregnating his daughter but he pleaded not guilty.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. The court also ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send a copy to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

The matter was thereafter adjourned till May 14, 2018.