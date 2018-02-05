Rio Olympian Dominique Scott reeled off yet another impressive track display in the United States at the weekend, this time on the indoor scene.

Competing at the 111th Millrose Games at the Armory venue in New York, a fast-finishing Scott was just pipped for silver by world 3000m steeplechase Emma Coburn of the United States in a race that featured 11 finishers.

The race was won by Jamaican Aisha Praught-Leer in 8min 41.10sec and just 0.50sec covered the first four places.

Coburn clocked 8:41.16 and Scott was a scant 0.02sec slower with even the photo-finish battling to separate silver and bronze. Scott put in the most impressive final lap of the tight 200m track, blitzing to a 31.3sec finishing effort.

Adidas athlete Scott, who ran the 10,000m for SA at the last Olympics and set a PB, was way inside the World Indoor Championships qualifying standard of 8:50.00.

She also smashed her own indoor best by 11 seconds and she was even 0.15sec quicker than her outdoor best.

Scott said on social media after her third place: 'Hard Work Makes The Dream Work - Even though I missed the W by 0.08sec it was a very special evening to see the hard work pay off! Never let the words of others stop you from believing in yourself!✨ Pumped to run 8:41min > a South African National Record & World Qualifying Time!'

This latest effort by the University of Arkansas product puts her sixth in the world over the 3000m indoor distance for the year with Kenya's Hellen Obiri quickest with an 8:38.81 in Ostrava, Czech Republic in January.

Check out the final stages of Scott's great race below:

That was a close one - great race Dominique Scott-Efurd