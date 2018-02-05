Nigeria: Blitz Against Bogus Varsities Nabs Fake Professor

Abuja — NIGERIA is investigating an alleged bogus professor-cum-universal chancellor whose highest academic qualification is secondary school education.

He has been arrested during a crusade against illegal degree-awarding institutions.

Mazi Chris Okoro, proprietor of the Richmond Open University is under probe by the Federal High Court in the southeastern Enugu State for operating an illegal university and awarding academic degrees and certificates to unsuspecting members of the public.

The university majors in such programmes as Criminology and Accounting.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which is seeking his prosecution, alleged Okoro's highest educational qualification was acquired from a commercial secondary school in the Akwa Ibom State, was the Proprietor, Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Academic Director of the university.

Chidi Orji, the witness who is an ICPC operative, alleged the university did not have a Senate, Council or Academic Board like legal conventional universities.

It is alleged took on the title of "Professor" without any formal training or publications to his name because people called him by that nickname.

Okoro is facing prosecution for false assumption of authority and obtaining money under false pretence.

Justice Mohammed Liman has adjourned the case has been adjourned to March 21 for continuation of hearing.

Nigeria is littered with claims of forged qualifications among some prominent politicians. President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of failing to provide original copies of his academic qualifications. He claims original copies were lost when his house was raided following his overthrow from power as a dictator in 1985.

Critics allege former President Goodluck possesses a fake doctorate.