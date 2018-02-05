5 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Blitz Against Bogus Varsities Nabs Fake Professor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emeka Okonkwo in Abuja, Nigeria

Abuja — NIGERIA is investigating an alleged bogus professor-cum-universal chancellor whose highest academic qualification is secondary school education.

He has been arrested during a crusade against illegal degree-awarding institutions.

Mazi Chris Okoro, proprietor of the Richmond Open University is under probe by the Federal High Court in the southeastern Enugu State for operating an illegal university and awarding academic degrees and certificates to unsuspecting members of the public.

The university majors in such programmes as Criminology and Accounting.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which is seeking his prosecution, alleged Okoro's highest educational qualification was acquired from a commercial secondary school in the Akwa Ibom State, was the Proprietor, Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Academic Director of the university.

Chidi Orji, the witness who is an ICPC operative, alleged the university did not have a Senate, Council or Academic Board like legal conventional universities.

It is alleged took on the title of "Professor" without any formal training or publications to his name because people called him by that nickname.

Okoro is facing prosecution for false assumption of authority and obtaining money under false pretence.

Justice Mohammed Liman has adjourned the case has been adjourned to March 21 for continuation of hearing.

Nigeria is littered with claims of forged qualifications among some prominent politicians. President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of failing to provide original copies of his academic qualifications. He claims original copies were lost when his house was raided following his overthrow from power as a dictator in 1985.

Critics allege former President Goodluck possesses a fake doctorate.

Nigeria

2019 - I Am Ready to Replace Buhari If... - Ex-Governor

A senator representing Plateau North senatorial district at the National Assembly, Jonah Jang, has said he is ready to… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.