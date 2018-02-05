Nigeria: Over 100 Foreign, Local Investors to Participate in Kwara Trade Fair

Ilorin — Foreign investors from Brazil, Germany, The Netherlands and the Peoples Republic of China have indicated their interests to participate in the Kwara state 7th trade fair.

Besides, some countries from Economic Communities of West African States (ECOWAS) have also showed interest to participate in the fair billed to hold in March, this year.

The trade fair is being organised by the Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), in partnership with an indigenous firm, Anista Marketing and Events Limited

Briefing journalists in Ilorin on the forthcoming trade fair, the KWACCIMA President, Alhaji Ahmed Raji, said that the trade fair, themed; 'Development of Small And Medium Enterprise, A Panacea for the Growth and Development of Nigeria, would host over 100 local and international manufacturing industries.

Raji, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Mr. Abdulfatah Ayodimeji, said that the fair was aimed at bringing to fore importance of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

He said that the fair is aimed to promoting the potential of the largely agrarian state, adding that Kwara state served as home of raw materials for agro based manufacturing, pharmaceutical, paper manufacturing and furniture among others.

The KWACCIMA boss, who also called on the three tiers of government in the country to pay special attention to the MSMEs in order to contribute to national growth and development, added that the MSMEs were capable of complementing governments' efforts at enhancing economic growth and development of Nigeria.

He solicited the support of people of the state towards a successful holding of the event, saying that the success of the fair would go a long way in improving and promoting businesses in the state.

The KWACCIMA president, who advocated improved business environment in the country, commended efforts of the state government at providing improved infrastructure and conducive business environment, particularly with the harmonisation of taxes as against previous era of multiple taxation of industries in the state.

Also speaking at the event, the MD/CEO of partnering outfit, Anista Marketing and Events Limited, Patience Barshep, said that the partnership has potentials to galvanise the state economy into international level.