Nigeria: Tambuwal Reshuffles Sokoto Cabinet (Full List)

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has announced a major reshuffle of his cabinet, assigning portfolios to four recently-appointed commissioners while nine others were reassigned to different ministries.

Announcing the decision in a statement issued Monday in Sokoto, Mr. Tambuwal's spokesman, Imam Imam, said the little delay in assigning portfolio to the four appointed cabinet members was due the budget defence by various ministries at the state legislature.

"All commissioners and other heads of parastatals have successfully concluded their budget defence and the House of Assembly has now passed the 2018 budget," the statement stated.

It added: "In a bid to re-energise the work of government and bring new impetus to service delivery, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has assigned portfolios to Aishatu Madawaki, Ahmad Barade Wamakko, Garba Yakubu Tsitse and Bello Isa Ambarura who were recently sworn-in as members of the Sokoto Executive Council. They will be in charge of the ministries of Basic and Secondary Education, Social Welfare, Youths and Sports; and lastly Commerce, Industries, Trade and Investment respectively.

"Muhammed Jabbi Kilgori has been moved from the ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to that of Higher Education, Bello Goronyo is now the commissioner in the newly-established ministry for Energy, Musa Madi is now in charge of the ministry of Solid Minerals while Mani Maishinku Katami is the new commissioner in the ministry for Rural Development.

"Abdullahi Maigwandu is now in charge of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Surajo Gatawa has been redeployed to the ministry of Science and Technology, Isa Saidu Achida is the new commissioner of Information while Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III is now in charge of the ministry of Home Affairs.

"Hon Aminu Bello Sokoto has been reassigned to be the commissioner of Special Duties.

"All other commissioners not mentioned above retain their portfolios.

"Governor Tambuwal urges all the appointees to prioritise service delivery to the people. He equally wishes both the old and the new appointees success in their assignments," the statement added.

The full list of ministries and their commissioners are:

1. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto Deputy Governor (Overseer of the Ministry of Works and Transport)

2. Umar Nagwari Tambuwal (Agriculture and Natural Resources)

3. Saidu Umar (Finance)

4. Muhammad Arzika Tureta (Water Resources)

5. Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori (Higher Education)

6. Abdullahi Maigwandu (Religious Affairs)

7. Surajo Gatawa (Science and Technology)

8. Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III (Home Affairs)

9. Tukur Alkali (Animal Health and Fisheries Development)

10. Mani Maishinku Katami (Rural Development)

11. Muhammad Bello Sifawa (Environment)

12. Muhammad Bello Abubakar Guiwa (Lands and Housing)

13. Sulaiman Usman SAN (Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice)

14. Isa Sadiq Achida (Information)

15. Aminu Bello Sokoto (Special Duties)

16. Bala Kokani (Budget and Economic Planning)

17. Bello Goronyo Esq (Energy)

18. Manir Muhammad Dan'Iya (Local Government and Community Development)

19. Kulu Abdullahi (Women and Children Affairs)

20. Balarabe Shehu Kakale (Health)

21. Musa Ausa Gidan Madi (Solid Minerals)

22. Aishatu Madawaki (Basic and Secondary Education)

23. Ahmed Barade Wamakko (Social Welfare)

24. Garba Yakubu Tsitse (Youth and Sports)

25. Bello Isa Ambarura (Commerce, Industries, Trade and Investment)