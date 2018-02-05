5 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: At Least 4 Killed in IED Explosion in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least 4 people have died an IED exploded inside a house in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday evening. The incident took place in Odweyne Village located in Deynile district after a bomb being assembled went off.

Somali Security agents have sealed off the house and reportedly launched an investigation into the explosion. Women and children were among the dead, according to the Police and witnesses.

It's not yet known who was behind the blast which comes amidst tight security in the capital.

Somalia

Turkey's Foray Into Somalia is a Huge Success, but There Are Risks

Turkey's engagement with Somalia is striking for its brevity and ostensible success. Turkey has been involved in Somalia… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.