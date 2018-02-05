Kenya: Ivory Trade Investigator Found Dead in Karen, Nairobi

A world-renowned ivory investigator has been killed at his home in Karen, Nairobi, police said.

Karen police boss Cunningham Suiyanka said Esmond Martin, 75, was found dead in his home on Monday morning and had stab wounds on his neck.

Mr Suiyanka said investigation is underway.

He added, "there was no disturbance of the scene" to suggest human involvement in Mr Martin's death at his highly gated home.

Mr Martin's body was found by his wife, whom the police boss said, they reside together in the same compound but stay in separate houses.

Kenyan conservationist Paula Kahumbu mourned Mr Martin for his tireless efforts of exposing the scale of ivory markets in USA, Congo, Nigeria, Angola, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laos and recently Myanmar.

"He always collaborated with Save the Elephants and worked with many of us generously sharing his findings and views," Dr Kahumbu said on Twitter.

Mr Martin, a former UN special envoy for rhino conservation was in the process of writing up his findings when he died.