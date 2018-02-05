5 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Completely Decimated, Leadership Dismantled, 30,000 Hostages Freed - Ministers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
Kidnapping in Nigeria.
By Idris Ibrahim

At least 30,000 hostages kidnapped by the Boko Haram have been freed by soldiers, the defence minister, Mansur Dan Ali, said on Monday.

Mr. Ali stated this in Maiduguri at a Special Town Hall meeting organised for the military and security agencies.

The statement of Mr. Ali and other officials who spoke at the event were reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The retired brigadier general also reiterated the federal government's commitment to promoting the welfare of soldiers battling the insurgents.

Also speaking, the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, said the Boko Haram has been completely decimated, its structure degraded and its leadership dismantled.

Earlier, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the resumption of flights, bubbling nightlife, and football matches in Maiduguri are signs that normalcy has returned to the Borno capital.

Details later...

Nigeria

2019 - I Am Ready to Replace Buhari If... - Ex-Governor

A senator representing Plateau North senatorial district at the National Assembly, Jonah Jang, has said he is ready to… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.