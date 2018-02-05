Liberia: Salvation Army Dedicates Modern School Building in Margibi County

Kakata — The Liberia Command of the Salvation Army has dedicated and opened a modern Elementary, Junior and Senior high school building in Kakata City Margibi County.

The building contains 12 ventilated classrooms, four offices, Library and a basketball court among others.

Making a summary report on the Albert Orsborn School project over the weekend, the Project and Property officer of the Salvation Army; Captain Abraham K. Collins said the construction of the School derived from numerous appeals from parents because of the quality of education being offered by the Salvation Army School in Kakata.

"Parents of this community went here and there pleading for an extension of the little school that you seeing right behind here and it was based upon this that the education secretariat and the able staff collaborated with the Command leadership to see whether something can be done to have a well decent Institution that will provide quality education to the youth of the society" he explained.

Captain Collins noted that after said discussion, it was agreed and approved that the project be written so as to solicit fund for the construction of the Institution that will provide quality education for the people of Margibi adding that it met the approval of the international headquarters and donors as fund was sent and legalized to have the structure built.

Collins applauded the education secretariat of the Salvation Army whom he said devoted their time and energy in collaboration with the project department for the successful implementation of the project and the proper management of the funds provided.

For his part, the Education Director of the Salvation Army giving a brief statement on the TSA-Education said the Salvation Army School System is one of the newest mission school systems in the Republic of Liberia.

Mr. David S. Massaquoi, Jr. indicated that most of their mission school systems started in 1800s and the early 1900s stating that it started in 1992 during the heat of the Liberian crisis.

Their growth and development according to him was challenged by the civil crisis but said while bullets were flying and human lives were being lost they were building classrooms and developing the minds of people something he added they have passion for on grounds that the future of Liberia depends on education.

He said the Salvation Army Worldwide believes in meeting the needs of humanity and education is one of those needs they are so much involved with.

Mr. Massaquoi, Jr. averred that Organization has been in Liberia for more than 25years and throughout these years they have moved from establishing Kindergarten school to junior secondary school and currently senior secondary school.

He narrated that it is because of their performance in senior secondary level, the National Commission on Higher Education has given them permit to begin running a tertiary institution to be named and styled Salvation Army Polytechnic.

The Salvation Army education director indicated that the Institution provides quality and affordable education that is gender friendly with a clause on child protection. He noted that in all of the Salvation Army schools, they believe in the protection of the rights and development of every child that goes to their door.

He meanwhile said the Salvation Army has earned a very good recognition in Liberia because of our performance in educational sector.

Also speaking, the Command General of the Salvation Army; Andre Cox termed the project as wonder development and investment in the lives of young in Liberia.

General Cox expressed hope that the facility will be a place where minds will be developed and hearts be moved.