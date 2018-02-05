Liberia: Christopolis University in Liberia to Reopen After Years of Closure

Gardnerville Township — After several years of closure due to poor infrastructure and land space, Christopolis University is set to reopen its doors to students.

Dr. Nicodemus M. Solomon, head of the university, told FrontPageAfrica the university will begin admitting students March this year.

Dr. Solomon said all is now set to resume operation of the institution, adding that the university is bringing on board well-trained professors and experts to boost the prestige of the institution.

"The university was in acted by law and certificated by the commission on higher education, but we were self-closed for infrastructure reason and we are back and try to re- open the institution"

He continues: "We are basically going to deal with Theology which is the sector and deal with the teachers' education, Business, Nursing and then gradually we will add on to it base on the development as we see it fit."

The university will offer degrees up to BSC level base on the area of discipline, he said.

Dr. Solomon added that re-opening the institution means a lot to all Liberians because the institution will also help in the revitalization of the education sector in the country.

"The re-opening of this university means a lot to us and the people of Barnesville, new Georgia, Caldwell and the whole of Liberia, because Liberia needs teachers, Nurses, Business people, Liberia needs a lot of trained people to run this nation.

"So, we believe that by coming back to carry on our function means a lot, not only to Christopolis University but to Liberia at large. We will also offer degree up to BSC level base on your area of discipline, either we will offer BSC, BTH or BRE based on your discipline," he said.

He said fees per credit hour at the university are reasonable and affordable for all individuals wanting to acquire tertiary education, emphasizing that the institution's interest is to provide quality education for a brighter future.

"We continue to inform the board of trustees that the people who are coming to the university and the people that we are expecting in the university are those who do not have the financial strength but really want to learn," Dr. Solomon noted.