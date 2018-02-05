Liberia: Grand Gedeans Call for Due Diligence in Appointment of County Superintendent

Monrovia — Concern is mounting amongst people of Grand Gedeh County over the appointment of the county next superintendent.

They are calling on President George Weah to give due diligence by consulting key stakeholders of the county before appointing the next superintendent of the county.

A group of Grand Gedeans under the caption "Boilers Room" in a communication to President Weah said if consultations are made before appointing the person "best suited for the post," it would help bring people of the county together.

The letter signed by group CEO, Alexander Yallah, states that while it is true that the appointment power lies in the hands of President Weah, a leader of the people's trust will create a good working relationship among local officials and people of Grand Gedeh.

"We are cognizant that the service of the County Superintendent on the other hand is mostly directed towards their counties."

"And so if someone who is not up to the task is appointed to fill this role, the county suffers in isolation while the other counties with competent leadership prosper and thrive," the communication said.

The group describes previous superintendents' performance as "dismal" in the past 12 years due to the lack of consultation with the people before making appointment.

The letter: "Mr. President, please be informed that Grand Gedeh County Superintendent performed dismally during the past 12 years of your predecessor and all this happened because prior to appointing superintendents in Grand Gedeh County, President Sirleaf did not take into consideration certain cardinal factors."

They want the Legislative Caucus, elders, students and Grand Gedeans in the United States to be given the opportunity to suggest names of people who will best serve the county as superintendent.

With this, the group said, Grand Gedeh like other counties will experience a rapid development and citizens will be more united.

The appointment of superintendent in Grand Gedeh had been a key discussion among citizens with several suggesting consultation.

In a recent Facebook post in the Boiler's Room, an official page for Grand Gedeans discussions, the Grand Gedeh USA Council of Elders named Tillman Collins as one of those competent for the post.

The Council of Elders of Grand Gedeans residing in the United States of America, under the Chairmanship of Elder C. Columbus Zinneh, on Monday, January 15, 2018, wrote the Legislative Caucus of Grand Gedeh County through its Chairman,

recommending Mr. Collins for an onward recommendation to President George Weah.

Excerpts of the Elders' letter of recommendation read: "Dear Sir, We members and officials of Grand Gedeh Council of Elders in the United States of America take this time to wish you and members of the Legislative caucus a happy and prosperous New Year as you strive tirelessly to serve our people. We also want to use this occasion to welcome new members to the Legislative caucus of our people.

Given our commitment to buttressing your development goals in our county, we the elders of Grand Gedeh County citizens in the USA are pleased to recommend to you Mr. Tillman Collins; a dedicated, experienced and accomplished son of our county; for onward recommendation to the president-elect of the Republic of Liberia to serve as Superintendent of our County.

By his contributions to the people of Grand Gedeh County, his development initiatives and his many accomplishments, Mr. Collins has earned our full support, respect and endorsement and that of thousands of Grand Gedeans in the diaspora.... it is our uncompromising conviction that Mr. Tillman N. Collins is best suited to assist you in realizing your future development and reconciliation goals for our people."

The letter enumerated among other things, mentions Mr. Collins' impeccable services when he served as a member of the House of Representatives of Grand Gedeh County.

He also serve as former Chairman of Grand Gedeh County Legislative Caucus, former National President of the Grand Gedeh Association in the Americas (GGAA) and now serves as Diaspora Liaison Officer for the Grand Gedeh County Community College.

Meanwhile, a member of the Grand Gedeh diaspora community, Michael Gilman, in a Facebook post said few members of the Council of Elders signatures were forged on the letter of recommendation written on behalf of Mr. Collins.

But the Council of Elders has informed FrontPage Africa that the elders' letters of recommendation has no signatures affixed to it.

"The letter carries names and telephone numbers of more than 15 members of the Council of Elders. The letter was written by the Council of Elders' Secretary Elder Edward Tailey, approved by its Chairman Elder C. Columbus Zinnah and attested by Co-Chairman Elder Sam Wulu Davis," the council stated.

Meanwhile, a prominent son of the county, Nelson Gaye Wright, is backing the decision calling for consultation with stakeholders of Grand Gedeh before appointment. "

Gaye posted on Facebook: "This may most certainly be good and healthy grounds for the second and obvious request to come from them regarding our situation in Liberia.\" If for any reasons that we cannot agree with them, how will others agree with them and even us, when we ask or recommend at any poin in time tomorrow, I stand with the elders and hope that this will mark a turn in their attitude towards our being one people here."