Liberia: United Methodist Church Ends 21st Annual Assembly Margibi County

Kakata — The Weala District Conference of the United Methodist Church has ended its 21st annual assembly in Weala Margibi County under the theme "BE OF ONE MIND" with text taken from the book of Philippians 2:1-4.

The Annual Assembly which lasted for one week brought together over 30 local churches from Margibi, Gbarpolu, Montserrado, Bong and Grand Bassa Counties with over 600 members along with other invited guests.

Speaking to newsmen during the conference, the District Superintendent of the Weala District Conference of the United Methodist Church LAC/UMC; Rev. J. Methuselah Sackie said the gathering is an annual event that brings together Methodist officials and members from every local Church to review activities of the District over the year.

Rev. Sackie stated that at the gathering, all local pastors and heads of various organizations including men organization, women organization, youth organization, young adult organization, Laity and the District Superintendent among others report to the conference and discuss the progress, challenges and the way forward.

According to him, at this year's assembly; the Methodist Bishop Samuel J. Quire, Jr. and the Vice President for Research at the United Methodist University Rev. Dr. George Weagba among others served as guest preachers preaching on the Conference theme and text.

Rev. Sackie noted that during the conference, he informed the congregation about what his leadership has done since March of 2017 to the date of the conference.

He said even though from March to January is a very short time, his leadership was able to touch lots of areas in the District including donation to Churches, the completion of a peace hut at the seat of the District, purchasing of PA System with two wireless microphones, keyboard or organ, speakers and projector that will help to do full mission as well as the awarding of scholarships.

He further said many of the local Churches are engaged in construction and reconstruction of projects making significant progress naming the Velley-ta Church construction which is 80-95% completed and it is being sponsored by the Push Colon UMC of Norway and being coordinated by the Community Development Service (CDS).

Commenting on finance, the District Superintendent said the District budgeted the amount of L$1,477,400.00 for the conference year under review and of this amount, L$796,820.00 was realized. He explained that out of this amount, L$735,700.00 was expended leaving the District with L$61,120.00.

For challenges, the man of God said his leadership was unable to do a complete renovation of the District passionate which has several leakages and internal dilapidations but a minor work was done on it.

Rev. Sackie meanwhile, expressed his profound gratitude and appreciations to God and Bishop Samuel J. Quire for affording him the opportunity to serve the District. He also thanked his family and the entire membership of the District for their unwavering support given to his leadership.

Rev. Sackie took over from Rev. Paye Cooper Mondolo in 2017 as District Superintendent of the Weala District Conference and the just ended assembly marked his first assembly as head of the District.