5 February 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Erratum - Yvette Freeman Clarifies Frontpageafrica Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — Deputy Minister for Labor-designate, Ms. Yvette Freeman, has reacted to a FrontPageAfrica publication that she was indicted by the Special Presidential Task Force headed by Cllr. Fonati Koffa for allegedly misapplying entrusted funds.

According to Ms. Freeman, at no time was she indicted for misapplying fund by the Special Task Force, noting that she has never worked in government sector.

Yvette is one of 83 persons named recently by President George Weah to form part of his government.

In its previous publication, FrontPageAfrica inadvertently mentioned that Yvette has been nominated as Deputy Minister of Finance for Administration.

Liberia

Still in Charge

President George Weah has admitted to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's influencing role in his government as… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.