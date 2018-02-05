Liberia: Erratum - Yvette Freeman Clarifies Frontpageafrica Report

Monrovia — Deputy Minister for Labor-designate, Ms. Yvette Freeman, has reacted to a FrontPageAfrica publication that she was indicted by the Special Presidential Task Force headed by Cllr. Fonati Koffa for allegedly misapplying entrusted funds.

According to Ms. Freeman, at no time was she indicted for misapplying fund by the Special Task Force, noting that she has never worked in government sector.

Yvette is one of 83 persons named recently by President George Weah to form part of his government.

In its previous publication, FrontPageAfrica inadvertently mentioned that Yvette has been nominated as Deputy Minister of Finance for Administration.