5 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian Lady Golfers Seek to Conquer Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brown Msyani

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's top female golfers, including Angel Eaton, leave for Abuja, Nigeria tomorrow for the IBB Ladies Open, which tees off on Thursday

The four-day championship to be held at International Golf Club course in Abuja, will draw the crème of lady golfers from around the continent.

The golfers, who are all members of Lugalo Golf Club, were in high spirits yesterday, raring to steal show at the Abuja tournament.

To ensure they do Tanzanians proud in the championship, the young ladies have been undergoing intensive training at the Lugalo Club course since last month under the auspices of the army club.

They landed invitation to compete in the Nigeria Ladies Open following their stellar performance in the Uganda Ladies Open championship in Kampala, last year.

According to Lugalo Club golf captain, Japhet Masai, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Venance Mabeyo will hand over the national flag to the team today.

Masai named players making up the squad as Ayne Magombe, Hawa Wanyeche, Angel Eaton, Tayana Wiliam, Sophia Mathias and Sara Dennis.

Speaking to The Citizen after a two-hour training session at the club course yesterday, golfer Eaton expressed optimism that she will shine in Abuja.

"I am well prepared for the tournament. I am really looking forward to taking the top honour," Eaton, the 2017 Uganda Open champion, said confidently.

Wanyeche was also in bullish mood, saying her target was to leave Abuja as new Nigeria Open Ladies champion.

Tanzania

State Calms Anxiety Tied to New Passport System

CONVENTIONAL passport holders still have enough time to acquire their new East African e-passport before the phasing out… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.