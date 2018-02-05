Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's top female golfers, including Angel Eaton, leave for Abuja, Nigeria tomorrow for the IBB Ladies Open, which tees off on Thursday

The four-day championship to be held at International Golf Club course in Abuja, will draw the crème of lady golfers from around the continent.

The golfers, who are all members of Lugalo Golf Club, were in high spirits yesterday, raring to steal show at the Abuja tournament.

To ensure they do Tanzanians proud in the championship, the young ladies have been undergoing intensive training at the Lugalo Club course since last month under the auspices of the army club.

They landed invitation to compete in the Nigeria Ladies Open following their stellar performance in the Uganda Ladies Open championship in Kampala, last year.

According to Lugalo Club golf captain, Japhet Masai, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Venance Mabeyo will hand over the national flag to the team today.

Masai named players making up the squad as Ayne Magombe, Hawa Wanyeche, Angel Eaton, Tayana Wiliam, Sophia Mathias and Sara Dennis.

Speaking to The Citizen after a two-hour training session at the club course yesterday, golfer Eaton expressed optimism that she will shine in Abuja.

"I am well prepared for the tournament. I am really looking forward to taking the top honour," Eaton, the 2017 Uganda Open champion, said confidently.

Wanyeche was also in bullish mood, saying her target was to leave Abuja as new Nigeria Open Ladies champion.