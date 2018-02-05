Liberia: MCC Workers Give New Mayor Rousing Welcome

Photo: Liberian Observer

Jefferson Koijee, the chairman of the youth league of George Weah's Congress for Democratic Change, has been appointed mayor of Monrovia

Monday — Workers of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) last Friday gathered in their numbers at the Monrovia City Hall to give the newly appointed City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee, a rousing welcome.

Koijee, one of the youngest to head the MCC, was nominated recently by President George Weah to the position.

He replaces Madam Clara Mvogo who headed the MCC since 2014.

In his new capacity, Koijee would also serve as the chairman of the Monrovia City Council.

Speaking the welcoming ceremony, Internal Affairs Minister, Mr. Varney Sirleaf, urged workers of the City Corporation to work collaboratively with the Mayor Koijee in keeping city ordinance and ensuring that Monrovia remains clean.

Min. Sirleaf noted that success at the MCC would mean success for the Ministry of Internal Affairs which has supervisory role over all city corporations in the country.

He said, "When he is supported by you then he shall succeed. When he is on the path of success then we at the Ministry of Internal Affairs become the pillar for that success."

Min. Sirleaf added that his ministry stands ready to back the Mayor Koijee in his endeavours.

The Minister of Gender-designate, Williametta Saydee-Tarr, who was also at the program encouraged workers of the City Corporation to open their minds and eyes and revisit the duties they have to perform in order to help the Mayor succeed in making the country's capital a city that all can be proud of.

Performing the official turnover on behalf of the outgoing Mayor, the deputy director general for program at the MCC debriefed Koijee on the operations at the MCC and assured him that the workers of the MCC were highly anticipating of working with him.

Showing appreciation for the huge welcome, Koijee thanked the workers for the love and commitment to work they have begun to show though he is yet to be inducted into office.

He assured that he would work with them collaboratively to ensure that the improvements of the MCC and their own well-being.

Koijee said he was not interested in taking away jobs of employees he's meeting at the MCC but warned that it would be their work attitude that would keep them on the job or show them the exit door.

He, however, noted that his prime concern is ensuring that Monrovia would be compared to other beautiful and clean cities in the region and at the same time seeing to it that workers of the MCC have good livelihoods.